KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad have expressed deep sorrow over the death of senior journalist Naveed Kamal's son.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.