Mayor Karachi Grieved Over Martyrdom Of PPP Workers

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Mayor Karachi grieved over martyrdom of PPP workers

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Pakistan People's Party workers from Naushero Ferozin in a traffic accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Pakistan People's Party workers from Naushero Ferozin in a traffic accident.

In a statement on Friday, he said that these workers were returning after attending the foundation day "Yum-e-Tasees" when they met with the accident near Shikarpur.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he shares the grief of the families of the party workers on the martyrdom and prays to Allah to forgive the workers and grant patience to the bereaved families.

