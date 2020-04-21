Mayor Karachi hails welfare organizations for distributing ration among needy

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Tuesday appreciated the welfare and social organizations for providing ration to the needy and deserving people in the lockdown sitaution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Tuesday appreciated the welfare and social organizations for providing ration to the needy and deserving people in the lockdown sitaution.

Reviewing ration distribution by Al Khidmat's Ration Project here at Bahadurabad, Waseem Akhtar said that recent situation could only be overcome through united efforts and unity, said a statement.

UC-12 Chairman Junaid Mukati, Al Khidmat's Director Relief Qazi Sadar ud din and others were also present on the occasion.

The Mayor said that 50 per cent of people in Karachi live in slum areas and there was a dire need to provide them essential commodities. Situation was getting even more concerning as Ramazan and Eit-ul-Fitr were just approaching, he added.

He also asked the welfare organizations to collect the data of those who were getting ration so that more needy people could get ration.

Waseem Akhtar said there were some complaints that the ration was being sold in the market by some opportunists, adding that they should be identified and taken to task as the ration was just for needy people and daily wagers.

"We are disturbing ration and cooked food from Khidmat e Khalq platform. Elected local bodies representatives are also disbursing essential commodities in their respective areas," he said.

Waseem Akhtar was of the view that we have to combat the coronavirus and joblessness simultaneously. "Those who are helping the needy people are to be hailed and they will also be rewarded by Allah Almighty," he added.

UC 12 Chairman Junaid Mukati said that 50,000 ration bags would be distributed to needy families.

He also expressed gratitude to Mayor Karachi for visiting Al Khidmat centre, saying that Waseem Akhar is appreciating all welfare and social organizations that are helping the needy people.