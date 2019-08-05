Mayor Karachi hands over medical equipment to KMC hospitals

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that medical equipment and other stuff worth about Rs 100 million were handed over to the medical superintendents of KMC hospitals on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that medical equipment and other stuff worth about Rs 100 million were handed over to the medical superintendents of KMC hospitals on Monday.

He said this while talking to media representatives after handing over medical equipment to the medical superintendents of different KMC hospitals, said a statement.

He said that medicines worth Rs 140 million were also procured whereas major allocation in the budget was made for health sector.

The mayor said the hospitals have been provided with this apparatus according to their requirements. KMC has limited resources however we have given priority to the health department in our preferences so these hospitals could perform better.

He also appealed to well-off people to cooperate with KMC in this connection.

Replying to a query he said that we tried to solve the problem of stray dogs in the city and also did an agreement with the Indus hospital and paid some amount however due to in sufficient resources no further progress could be made.

He said that managing cattle market was job of KMC but many organizations are doing this and the revenue instead of coming to KMC going to their pockets.

Local government should also pay attention to this matter as this is their duty, he added.