Mayor Karachi Held Important Meetings During Visit To Shanghai China
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 08:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, held a highly cordial meeting with the Mayor of Shanghai, Gong Zheng, during his visit to China.
In this meeting, various aspects of strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing mutual cooperation between the two cities were discussed in detail, said a statement issued here on Thursday.
The Mayor of Shanghai briefed the Mayor of Karachi on the city’s modern and efficient urban transport system. He highlighted the planning, technology, and principles of sustainable development behind the system, which is considered a model across the world.
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited the Shanghai Transportation Command Center, where he was given a comprehensive overview of the city's traffic management, mass transit system, and the use of modern technology in urban transportation.
Both mayors agreed to learn from each other’s experiences and promote cooperation in key sectors such as urban development, public transport, environmental protection, and infrastructure development. Praising Shanghai’s urban system, the Mayor of Karachi called it a model worth emulating.
During this visit, Mayor Karachi is also expected to tour other important centers of Shanghai’s municipal administration, where he will have the opportunity to directly observe the city's urban governance, public utilities, and other civic facilities.
As part of his significant visit, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will also meet with senior urban leadership, technical experts, and representatives from various departments of Shanghai.
This visit is expected not only to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Karachi and Shanghai but also open up new avenues for urban development.
Shanghai’s Mayor, Gong Zheng, stated that in the future, the two cities should collaborate on various developmental projects and work jointly on public welfare initiatives by benefiting from each other's experiences.
He emphasized that it is crucial to promote the strong economic partnership between Pakistan and China at the municipal level as well.
During the visit, Mayor Murtaza Wahab reiterated his commitment to adopting international standards for Karachi’s development and to improving civic amenities through the use of modern technology and administrative models.
On this occasion, Mayor Gong Zheng also presented a commemorative souvenir to Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.
