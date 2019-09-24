UrduPoint.com
Mayor Karachi Inaugurates Fumigation In District Central

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 09:27 PM

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has initiated timely fumigation in the city which helps eliminate flies, mosquitoes and other germs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has initiated timely fumigation in the city which helps eliminate flies, mosquitoes and other germs.

Since recent rains in Karachi, a concern was created in the city on sudden increase in the numbers of flies and mosquitoes, however we took immediate action and carried out spray two times earlier and now again started it third time.

He said this while inaugurating the spray drive in district central along with district chairman Rehan Hashmi on Tuesday, said a statement.

He said fumigation will also be carried out in district south on September 25 and in district East September on 26, in district West September on 27 and spray will be carried out in district council Karachi areas on September 28 for which 40 spray vehicles would be used.

He said the spray work will continue again and again in different districts of Karachi.

