Mayor Karachi inaugurates Gul-e-Dawoodi show

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Monday inaugurated Gul-e-Dawoodi (Chrysanthemum Flower) in the district central here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor Karachi said that district municipal administrations were promoting public activities.

Chairman DMC Central Rehan Hashmi said that they had been holding that show regularly after preparing flowers with its own resources.

Sports programs would also be held in the district, he said.