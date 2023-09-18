Mayor Karachi inaugurates Hydari Sports Football Ground in Malir

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the journey of improvement in Karachi will "In sha Allah" continue under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the journey of improvement in Karachi will "In sha Allah" continue under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held on the inauguration of the Hydari Sports Football Ground in Malir, Ibrahim Hydari on Monday.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Mayor Karachi's Representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, former member of Sindh Assembly Mahmood Alam Jamot, former member of National Assembly Syed Agha Rafiullah and other officials and workers of PPP were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that for the first time in the history of Karachi, after assuming the charge of local bodies, he and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad decided to respond to criticism with our work.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto took steps for its rehabilitation and construction under the Karachi neighbourhood improvement projects so that the people of the area could be provided with quality sports and entertainment facilities.

He said that a pavilion for spectators, toilets, pedestrian paths, offices, rooms for players, a light tower, car parking and footpaths in the outer part, and complete boundary walls have also been constructed with water supply to the ground from the existing pumping station.

He said that this ground and park is a beautiful gift from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the people of Malir district and he requests the people of the area to help them maintain this ground and park.

He said that it is the mission of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to provide the best sports and entertainment facilities to the people in the suburbs of the city. We are going to give another gift to the people of Malir District, Ibrahim Hydari and Sherpao Colony in two weeks in the form of Star Ground where various sports facilities are provided on an area of 20 acres, he added.

Mayor Karachi said that time has proved that whatever project was started by PPP and whatever work was started, it was completed.

He said that the work we are doing on the roads of the site will also be completed soon and in the next week 23 roads will be completed to facilitate the labourers and industrialists working in the area.

In response to a question, Mayor Karachi said that the Commissioner, Mayor Karachi and the Government of Sindh should be represented in K-Electric and similarly these three institutions should be represented in Sui Southern Gas so that people's problems can be understood and solved.