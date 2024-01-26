Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Inaugurates Laying Of Water Supply Pipeline

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 07:11 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the city is the home of all of us, we have to adopt this city, holding each other's hand will run this city, let's make the inter-Karachi alliance for the betterment of the city

He said this while addressing after inaugurating the laying down of new water supply pipeline from Banaras Chowk to Frontier Gausiya Water Pumping Station in Metroville on Friday.

He said that with the lying of the new water supply line from Banaras Chowk to Ghousia Pumping Station enough drinking water will be provided to Rabbani Mohalla, B&C Line Sewari Baba, Ghausiya Mohalla, Pahari are, Muslim Town, Lal Bus, Subhani Mohalla and other areas.

On this occasion, UC Chairman Idris Khan Shamzai, Asad Aman, Mumtaz and other local leaders of PPP were also present.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the existing pipeline in the area was proving to be rotten and inadequate and the residents of the area were facing severe difficulties in this situation, therefore, on the identification of UC Chairman and other elected representatives.

Representatives of the Pakistan People's Party are working across the city in this regard and the problems of water supply as well as drainage are also being solved on a priority basis, a new line is being laid from Hub Kanal for the citizens of Karachi, which is being worked on rapidly.

