Mayor Karachi Inaugurates Model Park In Metroville Site
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, while speaking at the inauguration of a model park in Metroville Site said their vision was to build 50 new parks, and today they have inaugurated the second one.
He expressed gratitude to the people of Metroville for supporting the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). He emphasized that true leadership fulfills promises and that PPP remains among the people.
He assured that the Hub Canal project would be completed by August, benefiting the public instead of the elite. He also remarked that while other political parties had their chances, only PPP would bring water from the Hub Canal.
Mayor Wahab stated that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, he himself, and Salman Abdullah Murad are working towards PPP’s vision of clearing the city of encroachments. He asserted that the credit for this effort would go to PPP.
He also mentioned ongoing work on the Gutter Baghicha project, which will focus on water recycling.
He announced plans for a sports complex in Metroville and improvements in roads and drainage systems, with Rs. 20 million allocated per UC. He highlighted the recent distribution of streetlights, instructing their installation in public areas, and promised to provide each UC chairman with 50 warranty-backed streetlights and fumigation machines before Ramazan.
Mayor Wahab also stated that by June 30, 2025, numerous development projects would be completed and that service to Karachi would continue. He invited young professionals to utilize the six vacant floors of the Liaquatabad Supermarket for IT-related work.
He acknowledged the need for improvements in hospitals and announced the establishment of an NICVD center in Baldia, which will also benefit residents of Keamari.
