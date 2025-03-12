Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Inaugurates Model Park In Metroville Site

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Mayor Karachi inaugurates model park in Metroville Site

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, while speaking at the inauguration of a model park in Metroville Site said their vision was to build 50 new parks, and today they have inaugurated the second one.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Metroville for supporting the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). He emphasized that true leadership fulfills promises and that PPP remains among the people.

He assured that the Hub Canal project would be completed by August, benefiting the public instead of the elite. He also remarked that while other political parties had their chances, only PPP would bring water from the Hub Canal.

Mayor Wahab stated that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, he himself, and Salman Abdullah Murad are working towards PPP’s vision of clearing the city of encroachments. He asserted that the credit for this effort would go to PPP.

He also mentioned ongoing work on the Gutter Baghicha project, which will focus on water recycling.

He announced plans for a sports complex in Metroville and improvements in roads and drainage systems, with Rs. 20 million allocated per UC. He highlighted the recent distribution of streetlights, instructing their installation in public areas, and promised to provide each UC chairman with 50 warranty-backed streetlights and fumigation machines before Ramazan.

Mayor Wahab also stated that by June 30, 2025, numerous development projects would be completed and that service to Karachi would continue. He invited young professionals to utilize the six vacant floors of the Liaquatabad Supermarket for IT-related work.

He acknowledged the need for improvements in hospitals and announced the establishment of an NICVD center in Baldia, which will also benefit residents of Keamari.

Recent Stories

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Cop ..

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

4 minutes ago
 Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

50 minutes ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

50 minutes ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

1 hour ago
 Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 54 ..

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case

2 hours ago
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign ..

US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its d ..

Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to trans ..

Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..

2 hours ago
 SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in ..

SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan