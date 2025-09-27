KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab while inaugurating Pakistan’s first Mangrove Biodiversity Park at Korangi Creek, said that this is not only the first biodiversity park focused on mangroves in the country, but also the first park that floats on water. The park has been established in collaboration with the Sindh Forest Department.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that the establishment of this park is an important step towards the protection of mangroves and raising public awareness. He welcomed the involvement of people from the real estate sector in environmental protection, calling it a positive sign for future generations.

The mayor mentioned that he brought his son along to the event so that he could learn about the importance of mangroves and the environment from an early age. He appealed to civil society and the business community to join hands in making this project a success.

He also announced that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will establish another mangrove park near the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) building.

Congratulating the Forest Department for setting a Guinness World Record for planting the most mangrove trees, he urged other authorities such as Port Qasim, Malir, and KPT to set up similar parks in their respective jurisdictions to further strengthen environmental protection efforts.

He invited civil society, the media, and the business community to share their suggestions and collaborate to make Karachi a modern and environmentally friendly city.

Referring to Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, he remarked that despite being a 130-acre park, it hardly receives 130 visitors daily. "This raises a question for all of us — why do people prefer private clubs over public parks?" he asked.

He stressed that it is the city's responsibility to provide healthy recreational opportunities for its residents, and public parks must be enhanced with more entertainment facilities to increase public interest and participation.

Discussing major infrastructure projects, Mayor Wahab stated that the construction of two major sewage treatment plants is underway to address water pollution issues in the sea. The Haroonabad treatment plant will have the capacity to treat 100 million gallons per day, initially processing 35 million gallons, while the Mauripur treatment plant (TP-3) will treat 54 million gallons of sewage daily. Both projects are expected to be completed by the end of the year. Once operational, treated water will be discharged into the sea, helping preserve marine life and reduce pollution.

He added that a fourth treatment plant is also being set up in Ibrahim Hyderi, which will benefit both the residential and industrial sectors of Korangi and Ibrahim Hyderi. Preventing the discharge of untreated wastewater into the sea is a pressing need, and these projects will significantly improve Karachi's environmental landscape.

Mayor Wahab also announced the establishment of another mangrove biodiversity park near Neti Jetty in Keamari, calling it another vital step towards eco-friendly urban development.

Also addressing the event, Sindh Forest and Wildlife Advisor Allah Dino Bhayo said that President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari personally monitors the mangrove projects. He stressed the importance of planting mangroves along coastal areas and shared that similar initiatives are ongoing in Sujawal, Thatta, and Badin. He affirmed that the Forest Department stands in full support of the Karachi local government.