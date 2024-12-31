Mayor Karachi inaugurates sewage pumping station

Open Menu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday inaugurated a sewage pumping station in Shireen Jinnah Colony here.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the sewage pumping station, the Mayor said that providing water to Karachi residents is our responsibility.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, City Council Parliamentary Leader Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation MD Syed Salahuddin, CEO Asadullah Khan, and other officials were also present on this occasion.

The Mayor Karachi reiterated the promise that “Bilawal will bring jobs and water.” He announced the construction of a park on the vacant land of the pumping station and plans to activate another pumping station in Lyari to resolve sewage issues in the area.

He emphasized the efficient utilization of KMC and Water Corporation resources, achieving a 65 per cent increase in revenue, which would facilitate the provision of water and sewage services to the public.

He highlighted progress on the additional water line from Hub to ensure water facilities in Karachi's streets and neighborhoods.

The Mayor Karachi mentioned the restoration of Karachi’s old sewage treatment plant, stating that governmental resources are being utilized more effectively. After a prolonged period, Jamila Pumping Station was also activated, resolving local sewage issues.

He assured that all pumping stations in Karachi would be repaired and made operational.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Muraza Wahab also highlighted the restoration and maintenance of the sewage pumping station in Shireen Jinnah Colony as a long-standing demand of the local residents. Its activation will expedite water drainage, alleviating sewage issues and providing relief to the people.

He assured that efforts to improve basic infrastructure in Karachi are progressing rapidly, with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation diligently fulfilling its responsibilities. The focus remains on addressing the city's water and sewage problems.

Additionally, the city’s sewage treatment system is being enhanced to ensure the underground infrastructure meets future demands and resolves long-standing civic issues.

