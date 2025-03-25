Mayor Karachi inaugurates various development projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, while inaugurating various development projects in Federal B Area here on Tuesday, stated that development work is being carried out across Karachi without discrimination, and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is fulfilling its promises to the people.

During the inauguration, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, PPP leader Sardar Muhammad, Chief Engineer Works Tariq Mughal, Superintendent Engineer Central Zulfiqar Abro, and local PPP leaders were also present.

The mayor pointed out that the internal streets of this area were previously in poor condition, but they have now been significantly improved. A total of 125,000 feet of road has been carpeted, 188,000 paver blocks have been installed, and development work worth Rs. 100 million has been completed in Blocks 13 and 17 of Federal B Area.

He highlighted that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is responsible for 106 major roads, while working in streets and alleys is not KMC’s Primary responsibility.

However, considering public hardships, efforts are being made to improve inner streets as well.

He further stated that KMC provides Rs. 1.2 million per month to each Union Council Chairman, ensuring that all chairmen receive this amount without any discrimination.

He assured that Bhutto Road will soon be completed, with the section up to Quaidabad being finalized after Eid, and the entire road reaching Kathore by December 31. This project is being developed by PPP.

Additionally, a new bridge is being constructed at Murghi Khana in Malir, and the reconstruction of Jam Sadiq Bridge will be completed by March 31. Work is also ongoing at Korangi Causeway, while the pace of work on Meena Bazaar Underpass has been accelerated. Similarly, development projects are underway at Manzoor Chowrangi and Baloch Colony Expressway.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab concluded by stating that the people of Karachi have placed their trust in PPP, and the party will honor that trust. "In two years, you will see a transformed and developed Karachi," he promised.