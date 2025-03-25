Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Inaugurates Various Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Mayor Karachi inaugurates various development projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, while inaugurating various development projects in Federal B Area here on Tuesday, stated that development work is being carried out across Karachi without discrimination, and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is fulfilling its promises to the people.

During the inauguration, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, PPP leader Sardar Muhammad, Chief Engineer Works Tariq Mughal, Superintendent Engineer Central Zulfiqar Abro, and local PPP leaders were also present.

The mayor pointed out that the internal streets of this area were previously in poor condition, but they have now been significantly improved. A total of 125,000 feet of road has been carpeted, 188,000 paver blocks have been installed, and development work worth Rs. 100 million has been completed in Blocks 13 and 17 of Federal B Area.

He highlighted that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is responsible for 106 major roads, while working in streets and alleys is not KMC’s Primary responsibility.

However, considering public hardships, efforts are being made to improve inner streets as well.

He further stated that KMC provides Rs. 1.2 million per month to each Union Council Chairman, ensuring that all chairmen receive this amount without any discrimination.

He assured that Bhutto Road will soon be completed, with the section up to Quaidabad being finalized after Eid, and the entire road reaching Kathore by December 31. This project is being developed by PPP.

Additionally, a new bridge is being constructed at Murghi Khana in Malir, and the reconstruction of Jam Sadiq Bridge will be completed by March 31. Work is also ongoing at Korangi Causeway, while the pace of work on Meena Bazaar Underpass has been accelerated. Similarly, development projects are underway at Manzoor Chowrangi and Baloch Colony Expressway.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab concluded by stating that the people of Karachi have placed their trust in PPP, and the party will honor that trust. "In two years, you will see a transformed and developed Karachi," he promised.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half mill ..

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

46 minutes ago
 India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

1 hour ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

2 hours ago
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

2 hours ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

3 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

3 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

3 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan