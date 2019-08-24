Mayor Karachi inspects cleanliness drive, inaugurates fumigation drive

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Saturday said that fumigation campaign in all districts of Karachi is started with the help of 40 spray vehicles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Saturday said that fumigation campaign in all districts of Karachi is started with the help of 40 spray vehicles

He said while talking to media after inspecting the cleaning works in Korangi district and inaugurating the fumigation drive,said a statement.

He said that the chemicals used in this campaign are purchased and some are donated by economically well-off people, however more fumigation chemicals would be purchased if needed.

He said that the results of cleanliness drive carried out by DMC Korangi and Bahria Town have started coming. The Bahria town removed 7500 ton garbage in four days, he added.

He said that spray work would continue till the elimination of mosquitoes and flies emerged after recent rains in the city.

Garbage problem can be overcome but sewerage system has been totally devastated and need to be corrected on priority basis, he added.

He said that he raised these issues in the meeting with the Chief Minister Sindh on which he showed seriousness and hope such problems would now be solved.

The Mayor informed the media that he requested to the chief minister to give the fund to DMCs instead of solid waste management board, to get rid of heaps of garbage.

While talking to media at the Mazar of Abdullah Shah Ghazi after lying a floral wreath at the grave of the saint and offering fateha, the Mayor said that KMC fulfilled its duties as the arrangements for Urs this year were good and would be even better in future.

Meanwhile, the municipal services department of KMC started district wise fumigation drive in the city on August 22 which will continue till August 29.