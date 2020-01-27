Mayor Karachi inspects development works in Korangi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Monday inspected the road construction and other development works in the UC 34, Korangi here.

Deputy Mayor Arshad Hasan, MPA Ghulam Jilani, Vice Chairman DMC Korangi Ahmer Ali, Chairman Works Committee Hasan Naqvi and other elected representatives and officers were also present on this occasion, said a statement.

The mayor Karachi said development works in this area was being carried out at a cost of Rs 20 million which include 1.5 kilometers long road construction, two culverts on drain and other works.

Waseem Akhter said the drain would also be cleaned and side walls would be erected.

He said the people of this area were suffering due to non supply of water since 25 years and the road and drain were also in very bad condition.

He said Karachi had three main problems including water and sewerage and transport for which he had submitted written requests to the chief minister Sindh but nothing was done so far.

He said the development works in the remits of KMC could only be done with the approval of the city council which is the elected body of the city.