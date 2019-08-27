UrduPoint.com
Mayor Karachi Inspects Garbage Removal In District Central

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:05 PM

Mayor Karachi inspects garbage removal in District Central

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday inspected the removal of garbage in District Central and reviewed the cleaning work in Buffer Zone, North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi and other areas of the District here

Talking to media on the occasion, he said that garbage lifting was not their responsibility, however in order to provide relief to people they were providing cooperation to district administration, said a statement.

He said that Sharah-e-Pakistan was the main locality of the city and a very busy corridor.

He said that garbage would not be allowed to dump here once it was cleaned up and they had been using all available resources and machinery in this work to bring improvement.

He said due to shortage of resources, he had asked for help from the Federal and Sindh governments and accepted the offer for cooperation from Bahria Town and all political parties.

