Mayor Karachi inspects road carpeting in Gulshan Iqbal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing work of road carpeting at block 13-D Gulshan Iqbal here.

The mayor also met local residents during his visit, said a statement.

Later, talking to media, Waseem Akhter said the sewerage system and road condition had been restored after 12 years.

People had taken sigh of relief after getting water in their home tapes, he added.

A new pipeline had been laid in the locality with construction of 2.25km long portion of the road, he said.