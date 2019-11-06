UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Karachi Inspects Road Carpeting In Gulshan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:48 PM

Mayor Karachi inspects road carpeting in Gulshan Iqbal

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing work of road carpeting at block 13-D Gulshan Iqbal here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing work of road carpeting at block 13-D Gulshan Iqbal here.

The mayor also met local residents during his visit, said a statement.

Later, talking to media, Waseem Akhter said the sewerage system and road condition had been restored after 12 years.

People had taken sigh of relief after getting water in their home tapes, he added.

A new pipeline had been laid in the locality with construction of 2.25km long portion of the road, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Water Visit Road Gulshan Media

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab serves defamation notice on ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister orders CDA to assess relief measure ..

3 minutes ago

Taliban Militants Kill Kabul University Lecturer i ..

3 minutes ago

LWMC BoD Member reviews cleanliness arrangements i ..

3 minutes ago

Yemeni Gov't Deal With South Separatists Legitimiz ..

10 minutes ago

NATO Wraps Up Tractable Drills in Estonia, Rotates ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.