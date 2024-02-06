Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Inspects Under-construction Building Of KIHD's Nursing School

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday inspected the under-construction building of the Nursing School of Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD) and issued on the spot instructions to the officers concerned

While talking to media persons on the unscheduled visit to the Nursing school, the Mayor Karachi said that he will continue to work for the betterment of the city and its institutions. Municipal solar park is being developed in Kidney Hill Park, he added.

Municipal Commissioner S. M Afzal Zaidi, PPP, Deputy Parliamentary leader in the City Council Dil Muhammad and other officers were also present at the occasion.

He said the citizens of Karachi need better and quality medical facilities.

