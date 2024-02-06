Mayor Karachi Inspects Under-construction Building Of KIHD's Nursing School
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 07:21 PM
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday inspected the under-construction building of the Nursing School of Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD) and issued on the spot instructions to the officers concerned
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday inspected the under-construction building of the Nursing School of Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD) and issued on the spot instructions to the officers concerned.
While talking to media persons on the unscheduled visit to the Nursing school, the Mayor Karachi said that he will continue to work for the betterment of the city and its institutions. Municipal solar park is being developed in Kidney Hill Park, he added.
Municipal Commissioner S. M Afzal Zaidi, PPP, Deputy Parliamentary leader in the City Council Dil Muhammad and other officers were also present at the occasion.
He said the citizens of Karachi need better and quality medical facilities.
Recent Stories
Non-resolution of Kashmir issue can trigger third world war: Mushaal
DC visit most sensitive polling stations in Khairpur
FCCI demands permission of Social Security Medical College
ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in the general election
Chinese marine scientific research activities for peaceful purposes: Wang Wenbin
Appointment of 'watchmen' as presiding officer baseless: Spokesman
PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points
CM inaugurates newly built police apartments
DC establishes district control room to monitor Election 2024
High-level meeting held for election security
Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD
Chile mourns 122 killed in wildfire inferno, searches for missing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Non-resolution of Kashmir issue can trigger third world war: Mushaal3 minutes ago
-
DC visit most sensitive polling stations in Khairpur4 minutes ago
-
ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in the general election4 minutes ago
-
Appointment of 'watchmen' as presiding officer baseless: Spokesman6 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates newly built police apartments10 minutes ago
-
DC establishes district control room to monitor Election 202410 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting held for election security11 minutes ago
-
PPP would not be part of conspiracies7 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates country's first e-Rozgar Center7 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting on election preparations, emphasises transparency, security measures7 minutes ago
-
Sherpao urges people to vote for candidates who steer country out of challenges3 minutes ago
-
PD rejects news about 25% gas price hike approval by CCI3 minutes ago