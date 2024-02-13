Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water supply, sewerage system in Essa Nagri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the restoration of water supply and drainage system in Essa Nagari at the cost of Rs 630 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the restoration of water supply and drainage system in Essa Nagari at the cost of Rs 630 million.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony, the Mayor said that Essa Nagri was facing water and sewerage problems since long.

We promised them to solve the issue and now this 52-acre slum is being made a model Katchi-Abadi, while seven more slums in Karachi's seven districts will be made a model, he added.

The mayor said that there is nothing ultimate in politics, the next Chief Minister of Sindh will be a great Jiyala.

He said that we were going to form a government in Sindh and large-scale development works would be started in the city.

Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, mayor's special representative for political affairs Karamullah Waqasi, deputy parliamentary leader in the city council Dil Mohammad, UC Chairperson Sanam Baloch, Project Director Usman Moazzam and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Sanam Baloch is the elected UC chairman in Essa Nagri, due to his attention, this project has been started under WSSIP here, but work could not be started earlier due to the ban of the Election Commission, people of different nationalities live here, new lines are being laid to restore the sewerage and water system.

Both works will be completed by December this year.

This project will solve the needs of the area regarding water and Sewerage till 2050. Different sizes of water and Sewerage pipelines are being laid here with the construction of an underground and overhead water tank as a reservoir, he said.

The mayor said that with the completion of this project, over 30,000 population of Essa Nagri will get water supply, while the restored drainage system will also solve the problem of sewage water accumulation in Essa Nagri Cemetery. We believe in working for the people and don't believe in colour, race and prejudice.

He said that the Sindh province and Karachi had been neglected in the allocation of budget and despite all odds, we have started making healthcare facilities better. Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi Metropolitan University and KIHD's Nursing school will be made better, he said.

The mayor said that we have restored the laboratory of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and, we are also improving other medical facilities.