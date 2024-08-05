Mayor Karachi leads Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab here on Monday said that today, Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Exploitation Day) was being observed across Pakistan, and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has also organized this rally, representing the people of Karachi, to convey the message to the world that the people of Karachi stand with their Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for the right of self determination and will always support their legitimate rights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab here on Monday said that today, Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Exploitation Day) was being observed across Pakistan, and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has also organized this rally, representing the people of Karachi, to convey the message to the world that the people of Karachi stand with their Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for the right of self determination and will always support their legitimate rights.

He expressed these views while talking to media representatives at the KMC's head office after leading a Kashmir Exploitation Day rally.

He said that the goal was to promote international solidarity and put pressure for meaningful dialogue and reforms that prioritize the welfare and rights of the Kashmiri people. Let us also pledge to actively support these efforts, which aim to achieve justice and improve the lives of those affected by this longstanding conflict, he said.

He said that the illegal actions of August 5, 2019, were the attempts to take away the right to self-determination of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and as long as Kashmir is not free, August 5th will continue to be observed as Kashmir Exploitation Day.

According to international laws, these illegal actions have no validity. Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, and Pakistan pays tribute to the struggle of the Kashmiri people, he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that India, for the past five years, has abolished the disputed status of Kashmir by amending Article 370 of its constitution, trampling all international laws and resolutions, and making the state of Kashmir its own territory, thus creating an unparalleled situation of oppression and brutality.

He said that the people of IIOJK had been suffering from Indian atrocities for many decades, and it was extremely shameful for the civilized world today that it had failed to liberate the oppressed Kashmiris from Indian tyranny and oppression. He condemned the unethical amendment made in the Indian constitution by suffocating the rights of Kashmiris and he demanded the United Nations to immediately revoke this illegal amendment. The past five years have been years of Indian oppression and brutality against the Kashmiri people. We pledge to continue supporting the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, he said.

He also mentioned that on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day, activists and organizations around the world are organizing events and debates to highlight human rights violations and the economic hardships facing the region. From public forums to social media campaigns, these efforts aim to amplify the voices of those directly affected and demand a more just and equitable resolution of the Kashmir issue, he said.

On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner S.M. Afzal Zaidi, departmental heads, other officers, employees, and a large number of citizens were also present.