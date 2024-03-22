Mayor Karachi Meets Family Of Martyred Lt. Col. Syed Kashif Ali
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad on Friday visited the residence of martyred Lt. Col. Syed Kashif Ali and expressed their condolences with his family members.
They paid their respects to the martyred Lt. Col. Syed Kashif Ali of Pakistan Army.
Expressing great sorrow over the incident, he prayed that may Allah grant the martyred Lt. Col. Syed Kashif Ali a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and grant patience to the bereaved family, said a statement on Friday.
Recent Stories
Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ali Hassan Zardari for taking stringent measures against profiteering2 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to steer country out of current challenges: Shaza Fatima2 minutes ago
-
SC declares Justice Saddiqui's dismissal as void2 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif visits Ministry of Defence Production2 minutes ago
-
SC serves notice to Chief Secretary KPK regarding appointment in HEC2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to formulate complete price control mechanism: Azma2 minutes ago
-
Tribunal dismisses Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of nomination papers12 minutes ago
-
Posters appear in IIOJK with Pakistan Day greeting messages12 minutes ago
-
ISRA University hosts seminar on World TB Day12 minutes ago
-
Barrick Gold delegation calls on PM, says Reko Diq project feasibility to be completed this year12 minutes ago
-
2 dead, 1,147 injured in Punjab road accidents12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Resolution Day marked at UGIs22 minutes ago