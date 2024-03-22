Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Meets Family Of Martyred Lt. Col. Syed Kashif Ali

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Mayor Karachi meets family of martyred Lt. Col. Syed Kashif Ali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad on Friday visited the residence of martyred Lt. Col. Syed Kashif Ali and expressed their condolences with his family members.

They paid their respects to the martyred Lt. Col. Syed Kashif Ali of Pakistan Army.

Expressing great sorrow over the incident, he prayed that may Allah grant the martyred Lt. Col. Syed Kashif Ali a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and grant patience to the bereaved family, said a statement on Friday.

