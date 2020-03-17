UrduPoint.com
Mayor Karachi Orders Closure Of All 'Bachat Bazars'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:26 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :To contain the outbreak of Corona virus in the megalopolis, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday directed closure of all the Bachat Bazars/ Mela Festivals organized within the jurisdiction of Karachi Municipal Corporation.

All the permissions issued by the KMC for organizing Bachat Bazars/ Festivals have been temporarily suspended or cancelled with immediate effect, according to a letter issued by KMC to All Karachi Bachat Bazar Association and others concerned.

