Mayor Karachi orders closure of all 'Bachat Bazars'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :To contain the outbreak of Corona virus in the megalopolis, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday directed closure of all the Bachat Bazars/ Mela Festivals organized within the jurisdiction of Karachi Municipal Corporation.

All the permissions issued by the KMC for organizing Bachat Bazars/ Festivals have been temporarily suspended or cancelled with immediate effect, according to a letter issued by KMC to All Karachi Bachat Bazar Association and others concerned.