Mayor Karachi Pays Condolence Visit To House Of Ex-administrator Of KMC

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Mayor Karachi pays condolence visit to house of ex-administrator of KMC

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday went to the house of former KMC administrator Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman and condoled with him the death of his father Waizur Rehman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday went to the house of former KMC administrator Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman and condoled with him the death of his father Waizur Rehman.

PPP Central District General Secretary Dil Muhammad, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officers were also accompanied by the Mayor.

The Mayor Karachi said that there is no alternative for parents, this sorrow can be felt only by those who have had to bear the shock of being deprived of the compassionate shadow of one or both of their parents.

He offered Fateha and prayed that may Almighty Allah grant the deceased a place in Jannat ul-Firdous and grant all the family members including Dr. Saifur Rahman the courage to bear this loss.

