Mayor Karachi Pays Tribute To Madar-e-Millat On Birth Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 09:39 PM
Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday paid tribute to Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 131st birth anniversary
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday paid tribute to Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 131st birth anniversary.
In a statement , the Mayor said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah is an exemplary model for the Pakistani nation. Her services to the country and the nation are unparalleled, he said.
He said that in the struggle for the establishment of Pakistan, Madar-e-Millat played an important role alongside the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and dedicated her entire life to realizing the dream of Pakistan's creation. Her great role has left an indelible mark on our nation, and we are determined to follow in her footsteps, he said.
He further mentioned that on August 25, 1947, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah accompanied Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to a civic reception held in his honor at the KMC Building, which is a matter of great pride for us.
The Mayor Karachi stated that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was also a symbol of unwavering commitment to the ideals of empathy, justice, and equality. Today, we celebrate the birth anniversary of this great woman who played a significant role in shaping the social and political landscape of Pakistan as a prominent leader, passionate political activist, and dedicated advocate for women's rights.
He said that the dedication of Madar-e-Millat to strengthening democracy in the newly-born state of Pakistan and her tireless efforts to improve the status of women will continue to inspire future generations.
Today, as we renew our commitment to these values, we pray that the life and work of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah become a guiding light for all of us, giving us the strength to stand for perseverance and truth, he said.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif6 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth6 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..6 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week6 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful6 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik6 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution6 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand7 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA7 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais7 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar7 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..7 hours ago