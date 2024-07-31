Mayor Karachi pays tribute to Madar-e-Millat on birth anniversary

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday paid tribute to Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 131st birth anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday paid tribute to Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 131st birth anniversary.

In a statement , the Mayor said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah is an exemplary model for the Pakistani nation. Her services to the country and the nation are unparalleled, he said.

He said that in the struggle for the establishment of Pakistan, Madar-e-Millat played an important role alongside the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and dedicated her entire life to realizing the dream of Pakistan's creation. Her great role has left an indelible mark on our nation, and we are determined to follow in her footsteps, he said.

He further mentioned that on August 25, 1947, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah accompanied Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to a civic reception held in his honor at the KMC Building, which is a matter of great pride for us.

The Mayor Karachi stated that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was also a symbol of unwavering commitment to the ideals of empathy, justice, and equality. Today, we celebrate the birth anniversary of this great woman who played a significant role in shaping the social and political landscape of Pakistan as a prominent leader, passionate political activist, and dedicated advocate for women's rights.

He said that the dedication of Madar-e-Millat to strengthening democracy in the newly-born state of Pakistan and her tireless efforts to improve the status of women will continue to inspire future generations.

Today, as we renew our commitment to these values, we pray that the life and work of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah become a guiding light for all of us, giving us the strength to stand for perseverance and truth, he said.