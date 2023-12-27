Mayor Karachi pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has paid tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for her services in strong words and said that December 27 was the saddest day in the history of Pakistan when she was taken away from her millions of admirers.

The martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto was a loss not only for Pakistan but also for the Muslim world. A brave woman who fought for the real freedom of the people and strengthening the state was martyred, he said this in a statement on the occasion of Shaheed Benazir's death anniversary.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that every worker of Benazir Bhutto pledges allegiance to Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. We are determined to fulfill the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto under the leadership of her beloved son Bilawal Bhutto.

He said that we will have to adopt the philosophy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto that the source of power is the people and only the people.