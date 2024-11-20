Mayor Karachi Presents IPhone, Laptops To Outstanding Students
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday presented iPhone and laptops to those students who secured top positions in the matriculation exams
The successful students and their parents met the Mayor at his office where members of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Council were also present.
The Mayor Karachi fulfilled his promise made to the students of government schools who achieved top positions in the matriculation exams by handing over iPhone and laptops to them.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab presented an iPhone to Hafiz Abdul Rafey, who secured the first position in the matriculation exam, and a laptop to Romaisa, who secured the second position.
On this occasion, the Mayor Karachi said that it is a matter of pride for us that children from government schools in Karachi have achieved positions in the matriculation exams.
Mayor Karachi said that if today's children respect their parents, teachers, and elders, they will surely be rewarded in the future. Parents who are educating their children despite limited resources are not only commendable but also set a great example for society, he said.
