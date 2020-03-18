Mayor Karachi reviews arrangements for Corona virus at Abbasi Shaheed

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Wednesday visited Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and reviewed the arrangements for testing of the Corona virus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Wednesday visited Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and reviewed the arrangements for testing of the Corona virus.

He visited the emergency ward, filter clinics set up for testing of corona virus and isolation rooms, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the arrangements to cope with the corona virus are very important and directed the hospital management, doctors and paramedical staff to stay alert and said no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He said that necessary arrangements for corona virus are completed in the Abbasi Shaheed hospital and more isolation rooms will be created, if needed.

He directed that the patients should be checked in the filter clinic ahead of admitting to the hospital, especially tests for nausea, cold, cough, fever and respiratory problems be conducted.

Those who have traveled from different countries to Pakistan in the last 15 days, they should also be checked at the filter clinic before being treated.

The Mayor Karachi directed the Medical Superintendent to provide masks and sanitizers to all staff working in the hospital so as to protect them from being infected.

Chairman district Central Rehan Hashmi, Senior Director Medical Services Dr. Salma Kausar, Director Administration Jabar Bhatti, Medical Superintendent Abbasi Shaheed Dr. Nadeem Rajpoot and other officers were present on the occasion.