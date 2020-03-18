UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Karachi Reviews Arrangements For Corona Virus At Abbasi Shaheed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:47 PM

Mayor Karachi reviews arrangements for Corona virus at Abbasi Shaheed

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Wednesday visited Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and reviewed the arrangements for testing of the Corona virus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Wednesday visited Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and reviewed the arrangements for testing of the Corona virus.

He visited the emergency ward, filter clinics set up for testing of corona virus and isolation rooms, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the arrangements to cope with the corona virus are very important and directed the hospital management, doctors and paramedical staff to stay alert and said no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He said that necessary arrangements for corona virus are completed in the Abbasi Shaheed hospital and more isolation rooms will be created, if needed.

He directed that the patients should be checked in the filter clinic ahead of admitting to the hospital, especially tests for nausea, cold, cough, fever and respiratory problems be conducted.

Those who have traveled from different countries to Pakistan in the last 15 days, they should also be checked at the filter clinic before being treated.

The Mayor Karachi directed the Medical Superintendent to provide masks and sanitizers to all staff working in the hospital so as to protect them from being infected.

Chairman district Central Rehan Hashmi, Senior Director Medical Services Dr. Salma Kausar, Director Administration Jabar Bhatti, Medical Superintendent Abbasi Shaheed Dr. Nadeem Rajpoot and other officers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Alert All From

Recent Stories

Violating bans issued by relevant authorities to l ..

19 minutes ago

China's Lead Expert on Coronavirus Warns Against R ..

2 minutes ago

UAE temporarily suspends visas on arrival amid COV ..

34 minutes ago

Finland Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

56 arrested in crackdown against profiteers, encro ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Communication Watchdog Warns of Liability ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.