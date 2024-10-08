Mayor Karachi reviews construction work of Jinnah Bridge

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, while reviewing the construction work on the Jinnah Bridge and the Mewa Shah Qabrustan road on Tuesday said that the Sindh government has allocated Rs 218 billion for the development and progress of Karachi, so there is no shortage of funds for the restoration and repair of roads and streetlights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, while reviewing the construction work on the Jinnah Bridge and the Mewa Shah Qabrustan road on Tuesday said that the Sindh government has allocated Rs 218 billion for the development and progress of Karachi, so there is no shortage of funds for the restoration and repair of roads and streetlights.

He directed the engineering department to ensure that there is no compromise on the quality of work and that no payments are made for substandard work and the concerned contractors should be blacklisted in such cases.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab assessed the resurfacing and other development work on the Jinnah Bridge, providing necessary instructions to the officials on-site.

He emphasized that due to the traffic pressure on the bridge, it was essential to carry out immediate repairs and resurfacing to alleviate traffic congestion and other issues. This bridge is located in a densely populated area of South District and is widely used by citizens, particularly business people, for daily commutes, he added.

He said that considering the needs of the citizens, the infrastructure restoration and development work is being carried out swiftly, and immediate solutions will be provided for any bridges or underpasses facing issues in other parts of the city.

While visiting the newly constructed road leading to Mewa Shah Qabrustan, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab reviewed the quality of work and the construction of road.

He said that once the construction of the Mewa Shah Qabrustan road is completed, it will significantly ease the movement of a large number of people in the area, especially during Shab-e-Barat and Eid when visitors come to offer fateha for their relatives and friends.

The restoration of streetlights will also ensure safety during nighttime travel, he said.

He emphasized the improvement of Karachi's basic infrastructure, the restoration of streetlights, and the provision of open and scenic spaces for citizens.

He assured that the quality of construction and development work is being prioritized to ensure that these projects are sustainable and of high quality for all residents of Karachi, while making the best possible use of public funds.

The Mayor Karachi stated that the citizens of Karachi have placed their trust in their leadership, and they will strive to live up to that trust. The series of development works will continue consistently across all districts of the city, he said.

He expressed satisfaction that the Sindh government, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Water and Sewerage Corporation, Solid Waste Management board, and other relevant urban bodies are now working together to provide better facilities for citizens.

He said that the barriers caused by the lack of cooperation and communication among these institutions in the past have now been resolved. Citizens of Karachi should not be worried; the People's Party has always prioritized the prompt and immediate resolution of their issues, and this commitment will continue in the future, he added.