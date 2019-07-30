Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday said Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar had forwarded a written request to the federal government seeking its help to resolve the urban flood situation erupted after torrential rains in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday said Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar had forwarded a written request to the federal government seeking its help to resolve the urban flood situation erupted after torrential rains in Karachi

Flanked by Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Zaidi here at a press conference said Wasim Akhtar had written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan and requested to declare emergency in Karachi and Hyderabad as people of the area were suffering due to mismanagement of Pakistan Peoples Party's provincial government.

In the letter, he said, the Karachi Mayor's office sought the federal government help through ministry of maritime affairs and highlighted the issues being faced by them for flood situation management in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The minister said he had held a meeting with the chairman of National Disaster Management Authority and other stakeholders who kept experience of handling natural calamity issues.

"We are going to Karachi tomorrow and will fully cooperate with Mayor Waseem Akhtar to work in emergency situation," he said.