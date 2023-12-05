Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into affairs of Spencer Eye Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has on public complaints set up a five-member committee consisting of UC chairmen to enquire about the affairs of Spencer Eye Hospital while sending the medical superintendent on forced leave.

The committee shall submit a report within a week regarding the hospital.

He gave these instructions on a surprise visit to Spencer Eye Hospital on Tuesday during which he checked the attendance of the doctors and staff of the hospital and inspected the OPD register and other documents.

On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Mayor Karachi's Representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, People's Party South District President Khalil Haut, UC-13 Chairman, Vice Chairman and other people representatives were also present.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab inspected the operation theatre and doctor's rooms of Spencer Eye Hospital and also visited the residence of the staff within the hospital premises.

He took note of the poor performance of Spencer Eye Hospital management and staff and said that the non-operation of this oldest and most important hospital of Karachi, established on an area of more than one acre, is a cause of concern.

He said that a complete investigation will be conducted regarding the Spencer Eye Hospital and the reasons will be examined due to why satisfactory treatment facilities are not available to eye disease patients in this hospital as in the past, he said, for this purpose a five-member committee consisting of City Council members, UC chairmen has been established with four members from Pakistan People's Party and one from PTI.

This committee will submit its report within a week after evaluating the performance of this hospital from all aspects and till then the current MS of the hospital will be on forced leave. Mayor Karachi expressed anger over the poor sanitation conditions and the lack of security arrangements.

He said that all the wards of Spencer Eye Hospital should be fully functional, it is important to utilize the facilities available in the hospital for eye operations because a large number of people belonging to the poor and middle class come here for treatment of eye diseases.

Spencer Eye Hospital is the oldest and most important eye hospital in Karachi and in the past, this hospital was called the best eye hospital in Asia.

He said that it is the responsibility of the hospital administration to fulfil its duties and to inform about all the needs of the hospital so that they can be fulfilled and provide the citizens with the best and quality facilities in terms of eye disease

Mayor Karachi said that monitoring committees consisting of public representatives will also be formed to review the performance of other hospitals managed by KMC so that these hospitals can be improved according to the reports and suggestions presented by the respective UC chairmen.

He said that the Municipality of Karachi spends a lot of money on providing medical facilities to the citizens, therefore KMC hospitals should be fully functional, and administrative officers, doctors and staff should realize their responsibilities.