Mayor Karachi shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday visited the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA) and, on behalf of the citizens of Karachi, laid a chadar on the shrine and offered fateha on the occasion of the annual Urs.

He remarked that Karachi is honored to have the blessed shrine of such a great saint, Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA). A large number of devotees from Karachi and other cities come to the shrine during the Urs.

During the three-day Urs, excellent arrangements have been made at the shrine by the Karachi administration.

In connection with the annual Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA), KMC has announced a local holiday in Karachi on Saturday, June 29.

All offices within the jurisdiction of KMC, except for essential services, will remain closed on this occasion. The holiday is declared by KMC in accordance with City Council Resolution No. 594, dated January 27, 2005, on the occasion of the annual Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA).