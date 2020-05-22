Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Friday immediately reached at the site of the incident of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash near Model Colony here and personally supervised the rescue work

Talking to media on the occasion, the Mayor of Karachi said that the crash was a big tragedy and many families have been affected and traumatized due to incident, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

He said that the way fire brigade and rescue workers took part in the operation here is a praiseworthy.

He also expressed sorrow over the deaths in plane crash and immediately declared emergency in KMC departments include Fire Brigade, Rescue Unit and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The fire tenders, snorkels and bowsers of KMC immediately rushed to the site of the incident and took part in the firefighting operation, on the directives of the Mayor Karachi.

Apart from the on-duty staff at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, senior doctors were also directed to reach the hospital.

Waseem Akhter has prayed to Allah Almighty to place the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved families to bear this tragedy and trauma.