UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Karachi Supervises Rescue Work At Site Of PIA's Plane Crash

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 09:17 PM

Mayor Karachi supervises rescue work at site of PIA's plane crash

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Friday immediately reached at the site of the incident of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash near Model Colony here and personally supervised the rescue work

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Friday immediately reached at the site of the incident of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash near Model Colony here and personally supervised the rescue work.

Talking to media on the occasion, the Mayor of Karachi said that the crash was a big tragedy and many families have been affected and traumatized due to incident, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

He said that the way fire brigade and rescue workers took part in the operation here is a praiseworthy.

He also expressed sorrow over the deaths in plane crash and immediately declared emergency in KMC departments include Fire Brigade, Rescue Unit and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The fire tenders, snorkels and bowsers of KMC immediately rushed to the site of the incident and took part in the firefighting operation, on the directives of the Mayor Karachi.

Apart from the on-duty staff at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, senior doctors were also directed to reach the hospital.

Waseem Akhter has prayed to Allah Almighty to place the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved families to bear this tragedy and trauma.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Martyrs Shaheed SITE Media From PIA

Recent Stories

Zara Abid survives in Karachi plane crash

58 minutes ago

Ali Zafar distributes food among members of transg ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s proactive and pre-empti ..

1 hour ago

BoP CEO Zafar Masud miraculously survives Karachi ..

1 hour ago

CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Expressed Grief O ..

1 hour ago

Exports the only way to strengthen rupee, reserves ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.