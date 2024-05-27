Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Termed Children Protection As Priority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Mayor Karachi termed children protection as priority

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said that children are our future and their protection is our responsibility. Whatever measures are necessary to save our future generations from exploitation will be taken and non-governmental organizations working in this regard deserve appreciation.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Roshni Helpline, which met with him at his office on the occasion of International Missing Children's Day, led by Dr. Muhammad Ali.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will work with Roshni Helpline to recover missing children and prevent their exploitation, and will also arrange awareness programs and display awareness messages at public places so that people know how missing children are being used for their purposes and how they are being treated.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Roshni Helpline's emergency service 1138 will be linked with the KMC's helpline so that we can work together in this regard.

He said that the KMC will raise awareness among the public about missing children so that innocent children are not used for begging.

The Mayor Karachi said that wherever there are no manhole covers in the city, the work of installing them is underway and will be expedited so that children do not fall into them and get injured or killed.

Dr. Muhammad Ali said that Roshni Helpline is an institution that has been working for a long time to prevent child abduction. The role of parents is extremely important in preventing child, especially for children under the age of 18, he said.

He said that children are not only abducted but newborn also stolen from hospitals, which needs to be stopped. He thanked Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab for his cooperation in Roshni Helpline's efforts.

On the occasion, a cake was cut to mark International Missing Children's Day, and the Roshni Helpline delegation was also given a tour of the historic KMC building and the Council Hall, where they were briefed on the history of KMC.

The delegation included children and administrators from various schools, while Deputy Parliamentary Leader of the People's Party in the City Council, Dil Muhammad, was also present on the occasion.

