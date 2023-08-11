Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Thanks PPP Leadership For Approval Of Rs 1.4bln To Pay Arrears To Ex-employees Of KMC

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Mayor Karachi thanks PPP leadership for approval of Rs 1.4bln to pay arrears to ex-employees of KMC

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab thanked People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for approving the Rs 1.4 billion special grant to pay the arrears of the retired employees of KMC and a 50 percent increase in the Octroi Zila Tax (OZT) share as in other districts of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab thanked People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for approving the Rs 1.4 billion special grant to pay the arrears of the retired employees of KMC and a 50 percent increase in the Octroi Zila Tax (OZT) share as in other districts of Karachi.

The Mayor Karachi said that disbursement of salaries of all KMC employees along with increase from July 01 has been started.

He said that previously KMC received 269.646 million rupees in OZT from the Sindh government and now like other district with 50 percent increase KMC will get Rs 134.823 million increase in this head. KMC use to get Rs 281.437 million in the head of pension from the Sindh government and a special grant of Rs 650 million.

The Mayor Karachi said salaries of KMC employees will be paid on time with 50% increase in OZT share whereas through a special grant, there will be considerable help in paying the arrears of the retired municipal employees.

Other problems of the KMC employees will also be solved by the leadership of the People's Party.

He said that KMC officers and other employees should work with good intentions for the improvement and development of Karachi.

Sindh government is taking all possible measures, and the problems of the local bodies are also being solved so that these bodies can provide better facilities to the citizens at the lower level, he added.

He said that revenue departments of KMC must achieve the targets given in the budget so that the revenue of the institution could increase and serve the city in a better way through financial stability.

He said that the leadership of the People's Party has worked on several projects to develop the infrastructure of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Budget Nasir July Murad Ali Shah All From Government Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

CM extends condolences to family of youth killed i ..

CM extends condolences to family of youth killed in dacoity

4 minutes ago
 Man dies trying to save drowning son

Man dies trying to save drowning son

4 minutes ago
 Progress report of TB, HIV infection control revie ..

Progress report of TB, HIV infection control reviewed in meeting

4 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali distri ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali distributes electric wheelchairs amo ..

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chair ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to tackle dengue thr ..

6 minutes ago
 Woman killed over domestic dispute

Woman killed over domestic dispute

6 minutes ago
ATC issues notice to DIG in Model Town case

ATC issues notice to DIG in Model Town case

13 minutes ago
 SSP Hyderabad visits 2 day driving license mobile ..

SSP Hyderabad visits 2 day driving license mobile service camp

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi posit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi position holders

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews arrangements for Independen ..

14 minutes ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) imposes maximum term limit ..

18 minutes ago
 Azadi Hockey Cup from Aug 15

Azadi Hockey Cup from Aug 15

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan