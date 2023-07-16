Open Menu

Mayor Karachi To Chair Meeting Of Newly Elected City Council On July 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Mayor Karachi to chair meeting of newly elected city council on July 17

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will chair the meeting of the newly elected City Council on July 17, at 1500 hours in the council hall, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) building.

The elected mayor, deputy mayor and council members will be introduced in the meeting, while the parliamentary leaders of different political parties in the city council will inform the council members about their priorities.

According to Ali Hassan Sajid, the spokesperson of KMC this is the first meeting of the newly elected council and it has been called after the formal approval of Mayor Karachi for which all arrangements have been completed.

