Mayor Karachi To Inaugurate Int'l Consumer Product Fair Expo On Nov 22

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Waseem Akhter along with foreign delegates will inaugurate the 2nd International Consumer Product Fair (ICPF-2019) on 22nd November, 2019 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The three-day event incorporates the sectors of fashion jewelry, beauty & fitness, shoes & bags, household, toys & baby products, food, stationery & education, office supplies & furniture, said Vice President – Project Director of Ecommerce Gateway, Uzair Nizam on Sunday.

Around 450 local and foreign brands from Pakistan, China, Korea, Bangladesh, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, Indonesia, United States, Thailand, Germany, France, Dubai, Japan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, and Burma exhibitionists will showcase their brands and services.

The event is expected to be attended more than 65,000 visitors where all the major players will get an opportunity to display and market their products and services.

This events also gives a platform to the international investors, manufacturers, traders and foreign entrepreneurs to interact with customers belonging to various segments of consumer industry.

Uzair Nizam said the enthusiastic participation of local and foreign companies in these exhibitions further strengthen the trade-volume and brand-image of Pakistan.

He said that the spectacular event contribute to economic growth and thus establish a pathway for a progressive Pakistan with the increase in the market size and an increase in demand for quality products and better services in Pakistan, such exhibitions creates a positive impact on the wellbeing of the consumers.

