UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Karachi To Inaugurate Int'l Consumer Product Fair Expo On Nov 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 02:38 PM

Mayor Karachi to inaugurate Int'l Consumer Product Fair Expo on Nov 22

Mayor Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Waseem Akhter along with foreign delegates would inaugurate the 2nd International Consumer Product Fair (ICPF-2019) on November 22 at Karachi Expo Centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Waseem Akhter along with foreign delegates would inaugurate the 2nd International Consumer Product Fair (ICPF-2019) on November 22 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The three-days event incorporates the sectors of fashion jewelry, beauty & fitness, shoes & bags, household, toys & baby products, food, stationery & education, office supplies & furniture, said Vice President - Project Director of Ecommerce Gateway, Uzair Nizam on Monday.

Around 450 local and foreign brands from Pakistan, China,Korea, Bangladesh, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, Indonesia, United States, Thailand, Germany, France, Dubai, Japan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, and Burma exhibitionists would showcase their brands and services.

The event was expected to be attended more than 65,000 visitors where all the major players would get an opportunity to display and market their products and services.

This event has also provided a platform to the international investors, manufacturers, traders and foreign entrepreneurs to interact with customers belonging to various segments of consumer industry.

Uzair Nizam said the enthusiastic participation of local and foreign companies in these exhibitions further strengthen the trade-volume and brand-image of Pakistan.

He said that the spectacular event contribute to economic growth and thus establish a pathway for a progressive Pakistan with the increase in the market size and an increase in demand for quality products and better services in Pakistan, suchexhibitions creates a positive impact on the well-being of the consumers.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Thailand Bangladesh Iran Education Sri Lanka Turkey China Burma France Dubai Jewelry Germany Indonesia Italy Japan United States Malaysia November Market Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

PM Khan takes notice of officials' in action on Pa ..

10 minutes ago

Finance Minister briefs senior officers about KP G ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Armenia to Continue Boosting Cooperation i ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Lukoil Boosts Oil Production to 65.43Mln ..

3 minutes ago

Russia slams 'wave of violence' that forced Morale ..

3 minutes ago

Zardarai be allowed access to personal doctors, PP ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.