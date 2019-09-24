Mayor Karachi urges business community to use its influence to resolve problems of Karachi

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that no one own Karachi and the people of the city have hopes in the business community and industrialists to use their influence for solution of Karachi problems

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that no one own Karachi and the people of the city have hopes in the business community and industrialists to use their influence for solution of Karachi problems.

He expressed these views while addressing to the members of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), said a statement on Tuesday.

Mayor Karachi on this occasion asked senior journalists and anchors to come and see how this city was being devastated.

He said garbage was a big issue in the city and we are fully cooperatingin the cleanliness drive initiated by the chief minister Sindh.