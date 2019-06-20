Mayor Karachi urges motorbike riders to wear safety helmet

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Thursday appealed to citizens especially youth to make sure wearing safety helmet while riding on motorbikes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Thursday appealed to citizens especially youth to make sure wearing safety helmet while riding on motorbikes.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony on the launch of mandatory helmet drive, he said that Karachi is on top of the list of motorcycle accidents in the world which caused many youngsters loosing their lives or get serious injuries, said a statement on Thursday.

The Mayor said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would provide all possible cooperation in the traffic police campaign for implementing mandatory helmet for motorbike riders in Karachi.

He said that the city have about three million registered motorcycles and due to absence of transport system millions of people using motorcycles on daily basis, however these people must take all precautionary measures also.

He said that we want to minimize the traffic accidents on roads and in this connection helping the traffic police.

The Mayor Karachi said that the women and elders could play important role in this campaign as they can convince the young motorbike riders to follow the traffic rules and save their life by wearing safety helmets while riding.

He said that the KMC Council already passed two resolutions on this subject and these were submitted to the traffic police and other concerned organizations for implementation.

In one of the resolution, the traffic police was asked to implement the helmet wearing rule for motorcyclists strictly whereas in other resolution the petrol pump owners were asked not to sell fuel to motorbike riders if they did not wear the safety helmet.

The Mayor Karachi also suggested that the fine for violating the helmet wearing rule for motorcyclists should be increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1000.

He also appealed to the citizens to save the young generation by helping implementation of safety helmet wearing rule for motorbike riders.