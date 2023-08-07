Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Visits Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 08:29 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said that all possible medical assistance was being provided for treatment of the injured in the road accident on the Northern Bypass here.

The Mayor Karachi visited the injured along with Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad on Monday at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital here.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the accident was a great tragedy and we share the grief of the dead and injured and pray for the forgiveness of the dead and early recovery of the injured.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab reached the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital as soon as he got the information about the accident, met the relatives of the people who died in the accident and advised them to be patient over the accident.

He obtained information from the doctors present in the trauma center of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital about the treatment of the injured and directed the medical superintendent of the hospital to provide medicines, operations and other medical services to them and every effort should be made that these people recover as soon as possible and go to their homes.

The relatives of the injured met the Mayor of Karachi and expressed their grief and shock over this tragic accident and said that there is no substitute for precious human lives.

The Mayor Karachi inquired about the details from Medical Superintendent Dr. Naseemuddin and Director Admin Dr. Nadir of the hospital and gave instructions to make better arrangements for the patients.

