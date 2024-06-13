Mayor Karachi Visits Different Areas Of Manghopir Town
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 08:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited different areas of Manghopir Town here on Thursday.
Municipal Corporation Chairman Haji Nawab Ali Brohi, local leaders and concerned officers were also present on this occasion.
The Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab went to the shrine of Haji Sakhi Sultan and laid a chader on his shrine and recited Fateha.
Speaking about the arrangements regarding the Urs of Haji Sakhi Sultan, the Mayor Karachi said that all local government facilities will be provided on the occasion of Urs.
The people have special devotion to the dargah of Haji Sakhi Sultan and we are serving the saints, elders and Sufiyas whose blessings are for the people and thousands of devotees visit Haji Sakhi Sultan's shrine on the occasion of Urs, he said.
He also discussed with the administration regarding alligators pond and their feed.
He also visited different areas of Manghopir and said that the local government problems of the area will be solved on priority basis. Manghopir is the hub of PPP Jiyalas and government of Pakistan People's Party can't ignore them, he said.
Mayor Karachi said that KMC and town municipal corporations are trying to improve the infrastructure of Karachi at their own level and all local bodies are doing this work with the support and cooperation of the Sindh government.
He said that the grant of UC has been increased in this budget so that the streets can be improved and paved and other local government facilities can also be provided.
