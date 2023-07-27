Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Visits Hub Pumping Station, Hub Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Mayor Karachi visits Hub Pumping Station, Hub Canal

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Chief Executive Officer Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Syed Salahuddin Ahmed and Corporation Chief Operating Officer Engineer Asadullah Khan paid a detailed visit to Hub Pumping Station and Hub Canal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Chief Executive Officer Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Syed Salahuddin Ahmed and Corporation Chief Operating Officer Engineer Asadullah Khan paid a detailed visit to Hub Pumping Station and Hub Canal.

On this occasion, Chief Engineer Bulk Sikandar Zardari, senior officials and other notables were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab during the visit said that it was important to know the current situation of the Hub Canal after the recent monsoon rains because some parts of the Hub Canal were damaged during the rains which the Chief Operating Officer brought to his notice.

The Mayor Karachi said that both sides of the Hub Canal should be repaired on an emergency basis.

He said that the filling of the Hub Dam after the recent monsoon rains is good news for the citizens of Karachi. 100 MGD of water is supplied to the city per day from the hub dam which meets the water needs of a large part of the city.

He said that meeting the water needs of the city of Karachi is among his priorities and steps are being taken for this.

He said that the resources will be increased to supply water to Karachi and the process of water distribution will be made fair.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he has issued orders to cut the illegal connections and the persons involved will not be forgiven and in any case these connections will be disconnected.

He said that the citizens have right on this water especially those who pay the taxes of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation.

He said that earlier due to unfair distribution water was supplied in some areas for 24 hours while the people of some areas were craving for a single drop of water for several days.

He said that the Chairman of Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed that the problem of water in Karachi should be solved on priority basis and water should be available to all the population of Karachi.

The Mayor Karachi said that those who made illegal connections in the lines, FIRs will also be filed against them.

He said that they are also inspecting the hydrants and action has been taken against the illegal hydrants.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Water Visit Dam Hub All From Rains

Recent Stories

RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered ..

RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered 600,000 digital asset IDs in 2 ..

11 minutes ago
 70 Majalis held, 33 processions taken out on 8 Moh ..

70 Majalis held, 33 processions taken out on 8 Moharram in Bahawalpur

5 minutes ago
 Hazara police deploy 5200 policemen for security o ..

Hazara police deploy 5200 policemen for security of Moharram processions: RPO

5 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to help people in ongoing rain: D ..

Efforts underway to help people in ongoing rain: DC Hub

5 minutes ago
 Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogac ..

Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogacy Abroad - Reports

5 minutes ago
 No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer I ..

No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer Irrigation

16 minutes ago
Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get o ..

Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get out of current situation: VC

16 minutes ago
 Heavy rain causes flooding in Sukkur & it's surrou ..

Heavy rain causes flooding in Sukkur & it's surrounding northern Sindh towns

14 minutes ago
 Marchand wins third gold as Chalmers upstages Popo ..

Marchand wins third gold as Chalmers upstages Popovici

14 minutes ago
 PSB issues NOC for national hockey team's particip ..

PSB issues NOC for national hockey team's participation in Asian Champions Troph ..

14 minutes ago
 Trump Attorneys Arrive at US Special Counsel's Off ..

Trump Attorneys Arrive at US Special Counsel's Office in Washington - Reports

14 minutes ago
 DPO, DC review Muharram security measures

DPO, DC review Muharram security measures

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan