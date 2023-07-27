Mayor Karachi visits Hub Pumping Station, Hub Canal

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Chief Executive Officer Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Syed Salahuddin Ahmed and Corporation Chief Operating Officer Engineer Asadullah Khan paid a detailed visit to Hub Pumping Station and Hub Canal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Chief Executive Officer Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Syed Salahuddin Ahmed and Corporation Chief Operating Officer Engineer Asadullah Khan paid a detailed visit to Hub Pumping Station and Hub Canal.

On this occasion, Chief Engineer Bulk Sikandar Zardari, senior officials and other notables were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab during the visit said that it was important to know the current situation of the Hub Canal after the recent monsoon rains because some parts of the Hub Canal were damaged during the rains which the Chief Operating Officer brought to his notice.

The Mayor Karachi said that both sides of the Hub Canal should be repaired on an emergency basis.

He said that the filling of the Hub Dam after the recent monsoon rains is good news for the citizens of Karachi. 100 MGD of water is supplied to the city per day from the hub dam which meets the water needs of a large part of the city.

He said that meeting the water needs of the city of Karachi is among his priorities and steps are being taken for this.

He said that the resources will be increased to supply water to Karachi and the process of water distribution will be made fair.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he has issued orders to cut the illegal connections and the persons involved will not be forgiven and in any case these connections will be disconnected.

He said that the citizens have right on this water especially those who pay the taxes of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation.

He said that earlier due to unfair distribution water was supplied in some areas for 24 hours while the people of some areas were craving for a single drop of water for several days.

He said that the Chairman of Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed that the problem of water in Karachi should be solved on priority basis and water should be available to all the population of Karachi.

The Mayor Karachi said that those who made illegal connections in the lines, FIRs will also be filed against them.

He said that they are also inspecting the hydrants and action has been taken against the illegal hydrants.