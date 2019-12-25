Mayor Karachi visits, lays wreaths at Mazar e Quaid

Mayor of Karachi, Syed Waseem Akhter, representing the citizens visited the mausoleum of Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to mark his 144th birth anniversary here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Mayor of Karachi , Syed Waseem Akhter, representing the citizens visited the mausoleum of Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to mark his 144th birth anniversary here on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Deputy Mayor, Arshad Hassan, Municipal Commissioner, Dr.

Syed Saif ur Rehman, Parliamentary Leader in the Karachi City Council, Aslam Afridi and Chairmen of District Councils including Izhar Ahmad Khan, Rehan Hashmi and other he laid floral wreath and offered fateha.

He on the occasion said all public representatives and the citizens need to follow the guiding principles of the Father of Nation so as to help gain progress and development in the truest sense.

Karachi Mayor said politicians need to bridge thedifferences for the sake of country and its people.