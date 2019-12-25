UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Karachi Visits, Lays Wreaths At Mazar E Quaid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:40 PM

Mayor Karachi visits, lays wreaths at Mazar e Quaid

Mayor of Karachi, Syed Waseem Akhter, representing the citizens visited the mausoleum of Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to mark his 144th birth anniversary here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Mayor of Karachi, Syed Waseem Akhter, representing the citizens visited the mausoleum of Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to mark his 144th birth anniversary here on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Deputy Mayor, Arshad Hassan, Municipal Commissioner, Dr.

Syed Saif ur Rehman, Parliamentary Leader in the Karachi City Council, Aslam Afridi and Chairmen of District Councils including Izhar Ahmad Khan, Rehan Hashmi and other he laid floral wreath and offered fateha.

He on the occasion said all public representatives and the citizens need to follow the guiding principles of the Father of Nation so as to help gain progress and development in the truest sense.

Karachi Mayor said politicians need to bridge thedifferences for the sake of country and its people.

Related Topics

Karachi Quaid E Azam Progress Afridi All

Recent Stories

Chief of Army Staff visits Mazar-e-Quaid

2 minutes ago

Dubai sports sector is witnessing momentum: Hamdan ..

16 minutes ago

Brexit Troubles to Persist After UK-EU Divorce in ..

6 minutes ago

Israel's Issachar Serving Drug Sentence in Russia ..

6 minutes ago

NAB recovers Rs 153 bln in last 27 months, says ch ..

6 minutes ago

Progress can be achieved by following principles o ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.