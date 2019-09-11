UrduPoint.com
Mayor Karachi Visits Mazar-e-Quaid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:23 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar along with Deputy mayor Syed Arshad Hasan and others visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the great leader on his death anniversary here Wednesday.

Chairman district municipal corporation central Rehan Hashmi, parliamentary leader in city council Aslam Shah Afridi and chairmen of city council committees were also present, said a statement.

Waseem Akhter laid floral wreath on the grave of Quaid-e-Azam and wrote his observations in the visitor's book.

