KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, during his official visit to China, visited the Urban Planning Office of the renowned and developed city of Shanghai, where Chinese officials warmly welcomed him and gave a detailed briefing on Shanghai’s modern urban system and future planning.

The Mayor appreciated Shanghai’s planning system and praised the visible performance and innovation in the city's development, said a statement issued here on Friday.

Municipal Commissioner S.M. Afzal Zaidi (PAS), KMC Financial Advisor Gulzar Ali Abro, and Senior Director of Culture and sports Mehdi Maluf also accompanied the Mayor Karachi on this visit.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab emphasized the importance of exchanging information and expressed interest in adopting similar urban planning models in Karachi to enhance the city’s administrative performance.

He stated that the visit to Shanghai is a constructive step that will prove to be significant in providing sustainable, safe, and efficient urban facilities for Karachi.

He further said that modern technology and integrated systems can help reduce the hardships faced by Karachi’s citizens.

During the visit, Mayor Karachi was briefed on Shanghai’s modern infrastructure and other urban planning models.

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said that this visit highlights the potential for future collaboration between Karachi and Shanghai in the fields of urban planning and smart city development.

He stated that the visit to Shanghai has provided the Karachi administration with a new vision, in light of which municipal institutions will revisit their strategies.

Providing citizens with better travel facilities is no longer just a dream but is on the path to becoming a reality. This initiative by the Mayor is a positive and far-reaching step towards the city's development, which will not only improve the daily lives of its citizens but also enhance Karachi’s reputation on the global stage.

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, concluded that this visit is a proof that with sincerity, vision, and practical steps, the destiny of a city can be changed.