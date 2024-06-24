Mayor Karachi vows to improve healthcare facilities to provide relief to people

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that our goal is to improve healthcare facilities to provide relief to people during the times of inflation, and we remain committed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that our goal is to improve healthcare facilities to provide relief to people during the times of inflation, and we remain committed.

He expressed these views while speaking to media representatives on Monday after inaugurating the dental unit and nursery at Gizri Maternity Home.

He said that over the past year, 14 hospitals under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation have been improved. The Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party has assisted us in this matter and the journey of improvement in the city will continue in the same manner, he added.

On this occasion, Mayor Karachi's representative for political affairs Karamullah Waqasi and others were also present. Murtaza Wahab said that this old hospital in Gizri was privatized at one time and the private organization was charging heavily for treatment here when we came here KMC again activated and work started. We were determined to improve this hospital, and soon people started seeing significant changes here, he said.

He said that in Gizri Maternity Home, we have taken steps to improve the wards, and with the establishment of the dental unit and nursery, this maternity home will be able to serve the people of this area even better.

In this hospital, OPD costs Rs 20, and ultrasound is available for Rs 150. Delivery service is available for only Rs 2000, and root canal service is provided for Rs 500.

He said that we corrected the gynecology ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and established a child health institution there. Dental system is running successfully in ASH, since the time Jiyala mayor came, the nursing department has been made operational.

Likewise Sarfraz Rafiqui Shaheed Hospital was not operational but we provided facilities at Sarfaraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital, and now dental services and sugar tests are announced in this hospital.

He said that the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party activated the nursing school at Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases, which will improve the economic conditions of 130 families. We have overcome the challenge of the past year, and hospitals facing water issues will be addressed on a priority basis.