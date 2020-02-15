UrduPoint.com
Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar Grieves Over Demise Of Naeemul Haque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 09:55 PM

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar grieves over demise of Naeemul Haque

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeemul Haque

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeemul Haque.

The mayor prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

