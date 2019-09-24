Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar expresses solidarity with earthquake affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar while expressing concern over the loss of property and lives in the earthquake in different parts of the country including Mirpur Azad Kashmir said that the whole nation stands with affectees brethren.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Mayor Karachi said that so far wehave received initial information and if situation deteriorates further, the people of Karachi would support and help their brethren.