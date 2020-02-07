Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar opens puppet festival in Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar inaugurated the 29th international puppet festival in Karachi on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar inaugurated the 29th international puppet festival in Karachi on Friday.

President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Mohammed Ahmed Shah, Chief Executive Rafi Peer Theater Saadan Peerzada, Usman Peerzada were also present on this occasion besides a good number of citizens, said a statement.

The organizers entertained the audience especially children with various puppet shows in the inaugural ceremony. The festival will continue till 11 pm Sunday.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar while talking to media called this a good and healthy activity for children.

The festival was brought to the city after a gap of manyyears to provide good recreation for citizens of Karachi.