UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Opens Puppet Festival In Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:41 PM

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar opens puppet festival in Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar inaugurated the 29th international puppet festival in Karachi on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar inaugurated the 29th international puppet festival in Karachi on Friday.

President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Mohammed Ahmed Shah, Chief Executive Rafi Peer Theater Saadan Peerzada, Usman Peerzada were also present on this occasion besides a good number of citizens, said a statement.

The organizers entertained the audience especially children with various puppet shows in the inaugural ceremony. The festival will continue till 11 pm Sunday.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar while talking to media called this a good and healthy activity for children.

The festival was brought to the city after a gap of manyyears to provide good recreation for citizens of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Usman Peerzada Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Lavrov Calls Lifting US Sanctions on Caracas 'Prio ..

25 seconds ago

Government College University (GCU) establishes Ka ..

26 seconds ago

Pervaiz Elahi does not aspire to be CM Punjab: Gov ..

9 minutes ago

Govt to provide relief to masses: Federal Minister ..

9 minutes ago

Sindh govt. appoints 32 new Assistant Superintende ..

9 minutes ago

'High Time' for China to Participate in Arms Contr ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.