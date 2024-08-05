Mayor Karachi welcomes local production of rabies vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday has welcomed the local production of rabies vaccine and stated that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will fully support efforts towards this cause.

He said that free anti-rabies vaccines are being provided to citizens seeking treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Landhi Medical Complex, and KMC is working to make this facility available in its other hospitals as well.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation from Dow University of Health Sciences, comprising Dr. Izhar Hussain, Dr. Syed Tariq Shahid, Mujeeb Ali Khan, Muhammad Ahad Waseq Sheikh, and Muhammad Ayaz. Also present were Municipal

Commissioner S.M. Afzal Zaidi, Medical Superintendent of Gizri Maternity Home Dr. Mehwish Mithani, and other officials.

The delegation from Dow University presented 1,500 locally-produced rabies vaccines to the Mayor and provided details about the initiative.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab emphasized the importance of having rabies vaccines available in all public and private hospitals in Karachi, especially given the recent increase in dog bite incidents.

He noted that District West has the highest number of dog bite cases, which necessitates urgent measures.

Therefore, KMC will soon start providing anti-rabies vaccines in its hospitals located in District West.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed his appreciation for any institutions that step forward for the betterment of the city and in the broader interest of its citizens.

He praised the efforts of doctors and experts from Dow University of Health Sciences for recognizing the need for anti-rabies vaccines in the city's hospitals and producing them locally, which will ensure an ample supply for the benefit of the citizens.

He also thanked Dow University for providing facilities for testing medicines and drinking water, which are crucial in a large city like Karachi to protect people from diseases.

Mayor Karachi highlighted that KMC allocates a significant portion of its annual budget to the medical sector to provide affordable and quality healthcare services to citizens. The gradual improvement of KMC hospitals and the provision of more medical facilities are part of this effort. Public-private partnership projects are also under consideration to enhance healthcare services for the city's residents.