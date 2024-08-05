Mayor Karachi Welcomes Local Production Of Rabies Vaccine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 08:46 PM
Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday has welcomed the local production of rabies vaccine and stated that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will fully support efforts towards this cause
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday has welcomed the local production of rabies vaccine and stated that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will fully support efforts towards this cause.
He said that free anti-rabies vaccines are being provided to citizens seeking treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Landhi Medical Complex, and KMC is working to make this facility available in its other hospitals as well.
He said this during a meeting with a delegation from Dow University of Health Sciences, comprising Dr. Izhar Hussain, Dr. Syed Tariq Shahid, Mujeeb Ali Khan, Muhammad Ahad Waseq Sheikh, and Muhammad Ayaz. Also present were Municipal
Commissioner S.M. Afzal Zaidi, Medical Superintendent of Gizri Maternity Home Dr. Mehwish Mithani, and other officials.
The delegation from Dow University presented 1,500 locally-produced rabies vaccines to the Mayor and provided details about the initiative.
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab emphasized the importance of having rabies vaccines available in all public and private hospitals in Karachi, especially given the recent increase in dog bite incidents.
He noted that District West has the highest number of dog bite cases, which necessitates urgent measures.
Therefore, KMC will soon start providing anti-rabies vaccines in its hospitals located in District West.
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed his appreciation for any institutions that step forward for the betterment of the city and in the broader interest of its citizens.
He praised the efforts of doctors and experts from Dow University of Health Sciences for recognizing the need for anti-rabies vaccines in the city's hospitals and producing them locally, which will ensure an ample supply for the benefit of the citizens.
He also thanked Dow University for providing facilities for testing medicines and drinking water, which are crucial in a large city like Karachi to protect people from diseases.
Mayor Karachi highlighted that KMC allocates a significant portion of its annual budget to the medical sector to provide affordable and quality healthcare services to citizens. The gradual improvement of KMC hospitals and the provision of more medical facilities are part of this effort. Public-private partnership projects are also under consideration to enhance healthcare services for the city's residents.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in road accident11 minutes ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar8 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father8 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI9 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator9 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)9 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..10 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago